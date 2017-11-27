Sudan don arrest militia leader

Image copyright Getty Images Image example New fight-fight start on Sunday after government forces try to collect weapons from militants

Sudan don arrest one militia chief wey human rights group describe as "di face of Janjaweed bad-bad things for Darfur" - nine years after dem appoint am for government.

Dis man name na Musa Hilal and dem arrest am as Sudan counter-insurgency forces fight heavy fight near im hometown for North Dafur.

Dem bin don accuse am say im be leader for di Arab Janjaweed militia wey dey support government, wey carry out ethnic cleansing for Dafur for 2003 and 2004.

Na di Rapid Support Forces carry out di arrest after 10 of dia members die, including di commander, on Sunday, na wetin Sudan Tribune report.

For 2008, dem make am aide to Sudan President Omar al-Bashir, wey come make Human Rights Watch to shout ontop di decision, say im be "di face of Janjaweed bad-bad things for Darfur".