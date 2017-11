Nigeria: Governors go get remaining Paris Club Refund

Image copyright Nigerian Government Image example Dis no be di first time when President Buhari dey give Paris Club Refund to state governors for Nigeria

Governors for Nigerian go dey smile anywhere dey hear di tori say President Muhamadu Buhari don approve payment of di remaining balance of money from Paris Club Refund to dem.

President Buhari give di order on Monday 27 November, after im sidon do meeting with di governors dem.

Tori be say di money na to help governors pay workers salary wey dem owe before Christmas. Before now, plenty governors no use di first Paris Club Refund money di president bin give dem to take clear workers salary wey dem bin dey owe.

For some Nigerian states, workers never see salary for more than 6 months.

According to di Nigeria government twitter account, di President order say make di minister wey dey in charge of Finance, Budgets and National Planning and di Central Bank Governor begin process di payment.

Skip Twitter post by @NGRPresident President @MBuhari has directed the Ministers of @FinMinNigeria and Budget & National Planning and Governor @cenbank to commence negotiations with the Governors Forum to enable payment of outstanding Paris & London Club refunds, before the end of the year. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 27, 2017

Di meeting wey di president hold with di governor dem discuss matter wey concern Nigeria economy, workers salary, relationship between di state and federal government and some oda tins.

Paris Club Refund na money wey group of rich countries dey give other countries wey bin dey experience hardship.

Paris Club dey provide money to country dem wey dey owe debt but no fit pay again.