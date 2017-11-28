Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Emmanuel Macron of France go follow talk Chancellor Angela Merkel about migration of Africans enter Europe for di Summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel go put eye on top how her country go fit do more business with Africa, but she go also try regulate migration during di EU-Africa summit wey dey start on 29 November.

Tori be say Merkel dey under pressure from her country people and political leaders to show say she dey make progress on top dis two matters dem.

Reuters report say she tell big oga-madam dem wey attend one political event dis weekend say she go push for more trade and investment, and also draw ear for African leaders make dem gree to allow di return of dia citizens wey no get right to stay for Europe.

Dem say Merkel dey take break from political talk-talk, where she don dey try to form new government with other parties to attend di summit.

Sabi people say all dis one go show say Germany dey ready to remain for front of foreign policy for di world.

But no be only she waka come.

Merkel go join French President Emmanuel Macron for di summit to carry eye and mouth on top education, investment inside youth matter and economic development, wey go stop refugees and economic migrants to dey always risk dia life to dey cross di Mediterranean sea.

Di matter don serious sotay United Nations dia Security Council go meet to reason how dem wan stop buying and selling of African migrants for Libya and South Sudan.

Dis na after tori show something wey be like slave market for Libya.

Nowadays, Libya na di main place where most of di African migrants wey wan cross enter Europe dey pass. Smugglers go pack dem like sardine inside small-small boats wey dey fit break down or sink, wey be say peopel go drown.

As things be so, dis trip dey important for di German leader because plenty people dey vex with Merkel decision for 2015 to allow over one million migrants enter di county.

Dat time, most of dem come from di Middle East and Afghanistan.