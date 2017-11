Indonesia volcano: Bali airport go dey closed

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Thousands of travellersdon hook for Bali because of di airport wey close

Indonesia don say di Bali airport go remain closed as ash from volcano on top Mount Agung continue to dey blow over di tourist island.

"Di place where aircraft dem wan fly pass dey covered with volcanic ash," na wetin di transport ministry talk for statement.

Di authorities say di airport wey dey about 60km from Mount Agung go remain for shutdown until 7 a.m. on Wednesday (wey be 2300 GMT on Tuesday).

Tori be say Bali go remain for high alert for "at least a few days," and e fit reach one month, as di volcano fit erupt anytime from now.

Reuters dey report say frustration don dey reach another level, as di airport na Indonesia second-busiest; di volcano matter don leave at least 2,000 people dey try to get dia money back for ticket, or to change dia flight.

Even as thousands of tourists don dey stranded, authorities dey try beg villagers to leave dia houses dem wey dey near di mountain.

Most airlines don dey prepare customers mind, make dem expect to change dia plans and all dis kain thing until at least 4 December.

Indonesia: Bali volcano alert go 'dey for few days'

Airlines dey lose millions per day

Every day wey di Bali airport close mean say di 42 airports wey dey fly there go lose $5million, according to sabi person Corrine Png, wey be oga for transport research company Crucial Perspective.

She tell Reuters say: "If dis situation continue for 2 to 3 months, e dey possible say di airlines fit reduce dia Bali flights for di schedule wey dey start from end of March."

Ms Png add say dis volcano palava dey come for very bad time for di airlines as dis na "busy travel season right now, and di Bali route dey bring money well-well."