Image copyright Facebook/Abdulrasheed Maina Image example Abdulrasheed Maina suppose comot corruption for inside pension mata for Nigeria

Former Nigeria chairman of di Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms Abdulrasheed Maina, don come out say im get important secret and big money for President Muhammadu Buhari.

For di first time since di palava of corruption case on top im head enter news last month, Maina promise to bring N8.5billion and im beg di president for protection.

Di man wey President Buhari sack from civil service on 23 October, talk all dis one for inside exclusive interview wey im do with Nigeria tori people Channels TV.

"I dey beg you Mr President, many things dey wey people no dey tell you. When I reach dat public hearing I go tell you some things wey nobodi don ever tell you, Mr President because I never get opportunity to follow you siddon talk," na wetin im say.

At di same time Maina fear say if e testify, some people go kill am; e talk say im don get threat on top im life and im family.

For one part wey be like say im dey beg di president for protection against dis people, e say "dem don threaten to destroy my family, if I testify."

Image copyright Twitter/ChannelsTV Image example Na from where e dey hide, na im Maina do interview with Nigeria tori people, Channels TV

Di former civil servant enter public eye because even though e get corruption case with government agency, e still manage to get civil service job as di acting Director Human Resources for Interior Ministry Buhari. Na partof wetin make am continue to hide.

But now, e say im don recover $785 million naira in cash before for di Jonathan Goodluck government.

And that if president Buhari give am 9 months, im go find more money.

"Mr president, I get information and documents wey fit bring you N3trillion naira now... give me nine months. For di first 3 months I go show you one trillion naira."

Di video show Maina for inside one room by imsef, where e declare say im know wetin dey go on for Nigeria and im no fear anybodi because im sabi wetin di truth be.