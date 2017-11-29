Image copyright NCFRMI Image example For October, some Nigerians return from Libya

Nigeria government dey plan to rescue more of dia country people on top di 242 wey land yesterday night from Libya, dis na according to person wey take eye see as di matter as e dey happen.

Nikki Laoye, wey bi Ambassador to National Commission for Refugees, Migrants & Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) for Nigeria follow BBC Pidgin talk say dis no be di first time dem don rescue people and more still do come back to di country.

Laoye say even though na 239 dem dey expect to carry come back, some people join for Libya to make di number 242. And people wey young like 19 years dey among dem.

"Those wey no get anywhere go, safe house dey for dem for Lagos and dem fit give those wey need am financial assistance", na wetin Laoye talk about di arrangement wey di Nigeria government don make.

Some State governments like Edo don begin carry dia own people go back home.

"Dem dey very happy to come back home because na on top lie-lie some bad people take deceive dem to travel", di popular Nigerian entertainer add put.

NCFRMI say different agencies don do registration for di people and dem don put dem for hotel where dem don provide food.

For di last 10 months, na 3,480 young Nigerian migrants na im don return back house from Libya under dis arrangement.

Earlier dis month, one video wey trend for social media show how for some people dey sell black African men like slave.

Since then, many people don call on African leaders and government to look into matter and stop di practice.