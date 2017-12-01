Image example Many Nigerians say FRSC no dey do enough to educate di public about road safety

Di Oga for Nigeria dia Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, don announce di sack of 25 of dia workers on top corruption matter.

Mr Oyeyemi, wey talk dis one for Ibadan say di FRSC officials wey dey work for di capital city Abuja don leave di Corps, as part of plan to comot bad-bad staff from di force.

Im talk dis one during di 2017 Press Week of di Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Oyo State Council where im give lecture wey im call "Road Safety in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects."

Im say dem sack di officers based on di many accusations wey members of di public bring against dem.

"Just on Wednesday, I sack 25 officers on top corruption and I go still sack more," na wetin im talk.

"Officers wey dey corrupt no go dey Corps because di Federal Government don do everything within dia power to make us comfortable."

Di Corps Oga also beg members of di public say make dem no bribe dia officers, as government dey pay dia salary on time.

Wetin people dey talk

FRSC dey always find way to oppress motorist, even when you get your papers complete.

Maybe na because dem no dey well-educated or educated enough, but their role suppose be to educate and care for drivers, but no be wetin dem dey do be dat.

Dis sack suppose spread am nationwide since dem be federal institute.

Di worst thing wey I don hear about FRSC, na when my friend talk say one officer ask am for broom inside im car.

- Deremi Gabriel (Media Practitioner)

I see dem like everyday Nigerians wey dey try to make a living.

When FRSC start, nobody fit even think to give dem bribe, dem get correct respect, because government dey take care of dem well-well.

Di sack dey very good, at least say dem don do dat one, but wetin dem dey do to prevent di corruption wey dem dey do?

Drivers License na straightforward thing wey no suppose take time, but dem dey make am complicated so that dem go from dia collect money join.

Dem stop me to ask for Fire extinguisher but when I present am di man say e don expire but e no even give me credit say I even get one for car or educate me on how to know whether e don expire. Na so me sef ask am where your own fire extinguisher dey? But dem no even get!

- Tolulope Akintan (Management Consultant)