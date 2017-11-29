Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria bin dey under military rule dat time wey dis things bin happen and na General Sani Abacha bin dey lead di country.

"Di record wey every Ogoni man get de say Shell na im dey buy di bullet, Shell na im dey bring di money, Shell na im dey bring di gun, and nothing Shell fit deny."

Dis na how one prominent politician for Ogoni don react give BBC Pidgin when im hear about di latest report Amnesty International release for Nigeria on Tuesday.

Di human rights group bin claim for one new report say big oil company Shell Petroleum get hand inside di human rights abuse and kill-kill wey Nigeria military commit inside di oil-producing Ogoniland region in di 1990s.

Leyii Kwanee na Ogoni politician wey take im eye see di Nigeria military operation for Ogoni, and im follow BBC Pidgin tori person Daniel Semeniworima talk.

Kwanee say Amnesty International no dey lie: "All di thing wey bin make Shell angry be say Ogoni people no bin allow dem make dem take dia oil, so dem come follow federal government dat time under (General Sani) Abacha begin dey kill our people."

All through di years, Shell don continue to insist say dem no get hand inside all dis crimes wey happen on top dia work for Ogoni.

And since wey Nigeria begin practice democracy for 1999 different governments dem don condemn wetin happen for Ogoniland.

But di one wey dey pain many Ogoni people na say dis military operation lead to di killing of nine Ogoni activists dem, including di writer Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Image copyright Leyii Kwanee Image example Leyii Kwanee na before-before Deputy Speaker for Rivers State House of Assembly wey bin represent Ogoni people

Ogoniland: See how Shell don do oil waka

One of those wey no happy na Legbosi Saro Pyagbara, di current President of di Movement for the Survival of di Ogoni People (MOSOP) wey dey lead di struggle pursue shell comot from Ogoniland for January 1993.

Pyagbara tell BBC Pidgin say: "as we just announce say we don start our struggle, dat 4 January 1993 we do meeting, do protest…as soon as we finish di protest around February (1993) Shell people meet… come say from dat time dem go dey monitor di activity of Ken (Saro-Wiwa) and other people."

Im add say: "All di things wey dem talk about human rights abuses for Ogoni wey happen in di 1990s na true. Me and my family we suffer because of wetin shell carry (Nigeria) Army do for our land that time…"

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example One of di places where Shell dey make plenty money on top oil na Ogoniland

Meanwhile, Ogoni Environment Activist Celestine Akpobari say im bin dey attend di United Nations Environment Assembly on Tuesday when im hear di latest Amnesty report

Akpobari own be say: "Ogoni people and federal government (Nigerian Government) bin no get any problem; na Shell go run go tell dem (di government) say dis gbege (our struggle) dey worry dia business."

Image copyright Celestine Akpobari Image example Ogoni Environment Activist Celestine Akpobari as im dey for Ogoni creek dey show oil spill

Wetin Dey inside dis latest Amnesty Report?

Amnesty say after dem take eye check thousands of pages of witness tori and even documents from big oil company Shell Petroleum, di oil company suppose face investigation on top dis matter.

Audrey Gaughran, di Director of Global Issues for Amnesty International say: "di evidence wey we don torchlight show say Shell continue to encourage di Nigerian military to deal with community protest, even when dem know di serious palava wey all dis one dey lead to - kill-kill, rape, torture, and burning of villages dem."

Shell deny everything even add say dat time dem bin beg Nigerian government to forgive di nine activist for Ogoniland wey di military finally kill for November 1995.

Currently under President Muhamadu Buhari, di clean up of Ogoni land dey inside di 2018 spend-money plan (budget) of Nigeria government and dis na one of di demand dem wey di leaders for di ogoni struggle dey ask for since 1993.