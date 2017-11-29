Image copyright Daniel Mullings/iStock Image example Plenty mama and papa dem no even sabi say 13 years na di age limit for pickin to join social media.

One report from Ofcom don show say half of di small small children wey dey between di age of 11 and 12 get social media account.

Di mata serious sotey one charity group wey dem dey call NSPCC for small small pickin dey ask government make dem chook mouth for di issue.

Some media people wey dey put eye for news even talk say na from social media plenty pickin dem dey get dia news.

Di report find out say 46% of pickins wey dey 11 years, 51% of pickins wey dey 12 yeard and 28% of pickins wey dey 10 years don get social media profile.

Mama and papa dem wey sabi di correct age limit for pickin to join social media dey very low. Eight out of 10 mama and papa dem wey dia pickins dey use Instagram or Snapchat no sabi di age limit.

Papa wey born pickin suppose get holiday?

No monitor social media, Nigerians tell military

Pickin still need to learn handwriting?

Four out of 10 mama and papa dem talk say dem fit allow dia pickin dey social media even though say di pickin neva reach di minimum age.

Di charity group NSPCC talk say social networks dey comot eye for dis mata.

Di group say e don tey when sites like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat don fail to dey protect small pickins wey dey join social media. Dem say government need to chook mouth for di mata sharp sharp.

Some parents no mind to allow dia pickin join social media

Image copyright TeroVesalainen/iStock Image example "Social media dey help me understand my pickin."

Tayo Badejo na young mama of 12 year old girl wey get account for Instagram. She say na peer pressure make her let her pickin join Instagram even though say she neva reach di 13 years age limit.

As Tayo talk, "Social media don take control and e beta to embrace am than to dey form say you no go allow your pickin use am".

Tayo feel say pickins of today no dey like call, na so so chat dem dey chat on top social media. For her, social media dey help her understand as her pickin dey reason.

She say, "E beta make you allow di pickin join social media or else di pickin go begin do hide-hide from di mama and papa".

Even though say her pickin dey Instagram, Tayo dey put eye well-well on top her page.

Other parents no wan use ear hear am

Image copyright Carlos cortes Image example Folasade no wan make her pickin photo trend for internet like dis small boy own.

Privacy na di number one concern for Folasade Olayemi wey be mama of two small boys wey neva reach 13 years. Folasade feel say everybody get right to privacy and no be she go use her hand spoil dat right for her pickin.

She also get fear say social media fit expose her pickins to craze people wey fit kidnap her pickin or people wey go dey look dem with sexual eyes.

Folasade wey be per time teacher for Nigeria complain say social media dey distract small-small pickins well-well. She say sometimes, her students go dey use phone as she dey teach for class.

Folasade also no wan make her pickin become internet meme like Jake di Ghana pickin wey im picture spread everywhere for internet last year.

Snapchat dey reign pass for small pickin dem

Ofcom find out say plenty young pickin dem dey run comot from Facebook dey join Snapchat.

For 2014, 69% of 12 to 15 year old pickins bin get social media profile and most of dem bin talk say dia main one na Facebook. Dat figure don drop to 40% now.

90% of dem like YouTube wel-well as dem dey use am watch music videos and those wey dey show pranks and different kain challenge.