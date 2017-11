Image copyright Reuters Image example #ThisFlag Pastor Mawarire talk say if di Mnangagwa government do wetin Mugabe do, dem go do di same thing.

E fit be say people for Zimbabwe go take di release of Pastor Evan Mawarire as one victory wey get special meaning.

Dis na as im legal victory dey come some days after dem force Robert Mugabe make im comot office come replace am with Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Dis na as High Court judge Priscilla Chigumba bin comot di charges wey dem bring against di pastor, say e bin no call say make dem create wahala to comot di government, but bin dey do peaceful protest for di economical matter for di country.

Pastor Mawarire bin dey as di face for campaign for social media against di government of Mugabe say make people ask for change.

E bin enter twitter to take celebrate im win for court.

Security forces bin dey disturb am well-well and e bin comot Zimbabwe before im come back.

As im dey celebrate im victory, e talk say di case bin no make sense as wetin dem accuse am say im do, na im right for inside law book.

But di release bin dey expected, as when dem bin dey give di pastor im bail, di judge bin give hint say di case against am no dey strong.

Political campaigns for social media na one of di reasons wey di Mugabe administration bin create di ministry of social media, wey already start to write laws wey go dey control online platforms.

Dem bin dey talk say di law bin dey ground to stop "cyber terrorism" and "revenge porn".

But whether President Mnangagwa go comot di ministry no really clear even as im talk say im cabinet go "lean".

As dem release Pastor Mawarire, im talk about di Mnangagwa government say, "if dem do wetin di Robert Mugabe government bin do us, we go do di same thing give dem."