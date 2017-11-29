E be like some people for Ghana dey vex on top something wey dia president, Nana Akufo-Addo bin talk when e dey do interview with Aljazeera.

For di interview, im talk say di talk-talk on top di matter of homosexuality never reach di level way dem go talk whether dem wan change di law for Ghana.

Ghana no get exact law wey ban homosexuality but for section 104(2) for di Ghanaian Criminal Code, e talk say: "Unnatural carnal knowledge is sexual intercourse with a person in an unnatural manner or with an animal".

Dis one make people begin talk, some say di president dey against di culture and religions for di country, while others think say wetin di president talk for di matter good for where im bin dey as e dey do interview. Dem call am say e dey "intelligent" as e talk like that.

One of di groups wey no really feel wetin im talk for di interview na di Christian Council for Ghana.

Di General Secretary for di Council, Kwabena Opuni Frimpong talk say make di president come clear wetin im talk on top say e dey against dia culture and religion.

E talk say make di president take example from wetin late president John Evans Attah Mills bin talk say dem no go allow same sex marriage for law for di country.

One lawyer for Ghana wey dem dey call Ace Anan Ankomah try to explain wetin di law dey talk for di matter on top Facebook.