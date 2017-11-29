Cameroon: Dem don kill four soldiers for Mamfe

Image copyright REINNIER KAZE Image example Cameroon soldiers wey die as dem dey fight Boko Haram

Dem don kill four Cameroon soldiers for di south-west town of Mamfe. Dat na according to AFP tori people.

Nobody know who kill di soldiers, but one government source wey speak to AFP say na around 2am for early morning, dem kill dem.

Dis one go bring di number of soldiers or paramilitary people wey don die for di English-speaking regions for dis month of November to eight.

Government don accuse groups for di English-speaking regions wey dey ginger for independence say na dem dey kill security people for di area.

Wahala dey for di Anglophone region of Cameroon as people for dis regions wey be minority, dey accuse di French speaking parts wey big pass say dem no dey let better reach dia side.

Dem bin do one 'symbolic' independence for 1 October, and since dat time, di wahala for di region don high well-well wey even make government to put curfew for Bamenda and Buea regions of di country.

