Di fight against malaria no dey progress

Image copyright AFP Image example WHO dey worry say people no get access to tools wey go fit prevent Malaria like bed nets

Di United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) don warn say di global fight to stop malaria no dey progress after success wey been dey before.

Reuters tori people quote wetin Pedro Alonso wey be di director of di WHO global malaria programme, talk:

"We want dis to be wake-up call to all countries wey malaria dey worry. We no dey on track, and we need to get back on track."

Last year di number of people wey malaria infect plenty pass di year before (2015) by five million.

Di World Health Organization talk say dem don increase funding for di fight against malaria for over di last 10 years.

Dey also talk say di way people been dey worry about di disease before don drop, especially di way wey dem dey use tools wey go fit prevent di sickness, like bed nets, spraying of dia house and primary healthcare.

More than 400,000 people na im die from malaria for 2016, most of dem na pickin wey dey under five years old.

Every year, di study dey monitor di fight against di deadliest disease for human history.

Organizations wey dey do talk-talk to take action against malaria say di findings of di 2017 report, wey WHO bring come out go make more effort dey to drive dis disease wey dey put plenty people for di world for risk.