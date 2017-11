Nigeria: $1.2mn na whistleblower pay dis November

Image copyright EFCC Image example Na for April 2017 EFCC see $43 million cash for inside one house for Lagos

Nigeria go pay up to N421.33m (wey be around $1.2mn) to whistleblowers for di month of November.

Di country Minister of Finance. Kemi Adeosun na im say dis money na di full amount wey dem go pay di different people wey raise alarm, call government to come see Nigeria money wey corrupt people hide keep for one corner.

Mrs Adeosun say dis amount include di money wey dem suppose pay one whistle-blower wey point di government to one building for Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Na for dia for April, na im government discover $43m cash, wey dem don seize, even as investigation dey go on.

She say: "Di total amount, wey also join with di one from Osborne Road, Ikoyi na N421, 330, 595. Dis one na for di November batch and e don ready for payment.@

Na on Wednesday as she dey do question-and-answer with tori people for di capital city of Abuja na im Mrs Adeosun confirm say dem go pay di money straight enter di hand of di whistle-blower wey sign di agreement, and no be any company go fit collect am.

Di minister also add say any taxes dem wey dey on top di whistle-blower im money, then di federal government go pay am directly to di state government where di whistle-blower dey live.

She say when dem do dis one, "we go give dem tax receipt. We put all dis things for ground so dat we go protect di whistle-blower."