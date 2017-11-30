MOBO Awards 2017: Wizkid and Davido win big

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Davido happy well-well as e pose after im performance for di ceremony

Nigerians take shovel pack better things for di Music of Black Origin(MOBO) Award 2017!

Afrobeats star Wizkid collect di Best International Act. Di guy beat other big artistes like Jay-Z, Cardi B, Drake, DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar to win di award.

Di ceremony hold for Leeds, United Kingdom and na world stars full di First Direct Arena, where di show happen.

But no be only Wizkid waka come; Davido also win best Best African Act. E post dis picture of imsef for di ceremony, after e don collect di award.

Wizkid don 'shut down' London

Wizkid go be di first African wey go win best International act for MOBO - im don join other ogbonge artiste like Rihanna, Eminem, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.

Davido beat other artists like Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

Meanwhile, 2-Face na di first Nigerian to win di best African act for MOBO for 2007, other artistes like Dbanj , Nneka and Nice don win dis category before too.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Wizkid as e dey perform for Notting Hill Carnival dis year, for UK

