Togo: Make we put eye dia - W Africa Presidents

Image copyright AFP Image example For Togo, some of di people wey bin march enter street dey wear t-shirt wey get message for President Faure Gnassingbé say make im resign

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and im mate for Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari say if di palava wey politics don bring for Togo no stop, di whole region fit begin feel di heat.

Di two leaders talk dis one during meeting for Abidjan as dem dey attend di 5th AU-EU Summit wey leaders from Africa and Europe bin join-bodi discuss everything wey concern di two continents.

Na today di Summit end.

Buhari say: "We must get solution for Togo. Di friends of di opposition and authorities must talk to dem on top di steps wey dem go take together to make everything dey stable. Dem must work so dat dem fit trust each other."

Protests don continue for Togo, as opposition parties dem and dia supporters dey expect to still come out today; dem say dem want make President Faure Gnassingbe step down from office.

Meanwhile, di Nigerian leader meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and di main thing wey di two of dem talk na about di illegal ways wey Nigerians dey use take enter Europe.

Reuters say wetin Merkel tell African leaders during di Summit na say: "we get common interest to end illegal immigration, Dis one dey contribute all over di African continent now because tori dey say dem dey sell young African like slaves for Libya."

For statement na im President Buhari office say im tell di German Chancellor say im government don put all dia mind on top security of lives and property for Nigeria.

Germany sef respond, and di statement say Merkel say 58 German companies dey operate for Nigeria, and more of dem don show say dem ready invest inside di energy, manufacturing, agriculture and construction sectors dem.