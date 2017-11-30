Macron: Make we join hand stop human traffickers

Image copyright AFP Image example President Macron bin dey di 5th AU-EU summit 2017 wey happen for Abidjan

France President Emmanuel Macron announce for AU-EU summit say eight African and European countries plus UN, go join hand together fight human trafficking and also return Africa people wey dem turn slaves for Libya.

Migration palava na im di main focus for 2018 AU-EU summit for Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Di sixth summit wey just happen for Abidjan bin pay plenty attention to Migration wahala wey dey happen for Libya, especially after video leak wey show say Libya people dey sell African migrants as slaves.

Di mata cause plenty anger from people around di world and for some African countries.

Na dis one make President Macron talk for di summit say dem don decide to improve security and intelligence service wey go help scatter "di human trafficking network."

But di thing be say, Macron no talk how or wetin be di strategy wey dey ground to help achieve am.