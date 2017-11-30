MOBO Awards: Wetin join Goodluck Jonathan and Wizkid?
Plenty people for social media including some big ogas dem inside Nigeria don begin dey react on top di awards wey Wizikid win.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Senator Ben-Murray Bruce don send message to Wizkid as im win Best International Act for di 2017 MOBO Awards.
Di MOBO Awards stand for "Music of Black Origin" and dem dey organise am every year to recognise artists wey come from any ethnicity or nationality wey dey perform black music.
Wizkid beat top international artist like Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and others to collect dis ogbonge award on Wednesday.
As e be, people no fit hide di happiness wey dey dia belle wen dem hear di good news. Na so many people for Nigeria, Africa and all over di world go social media to show how di news make dem proud.
No be only Wizkid na im make Nigeria and Africa dey proud, Davido also go home with di Best African Act award and both fans of Davido and Wizkid don come out for social media to show dia joy with di #MOBOAwards wey dey trend for twitter.