MOBO Awards: Wetin join Goodluck Jonathan and Wizkid?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wizkid don put for im instagram page say dis award na one wey dey important for Africa.

Plenty people for social media including some big ogas dem inside Nigeria don begin dey react on top di awards wey Wizikid win.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Senator Ben-Murray Bruce don send message to Wizkid as im win Best International Act for di 2017 MOBO Awards.

Di MOBO Awards stand for "Music of Black Origin" and dem dey organise am every year to recognise artists wey come from any ethnicity or nationality wey dey perform black music.

Wizkid beat top international artist like Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and others to collect dis ogbonge award on Wednesday.

As e be, people no fit hide di happiness wey dey dia belle wen dem hear di good news. Na so many people for Nigeria, Africa and all over di world go social media to show how di news make dem proud.

Skip Twitter post by @benmurraybruce Dear @wizkidayo, I‘ve been in the entertainment business as an investor since 1980 and one of my proudest moments for Nigerian music is the day you defeated both Jayz and @Drake, two of the biggest stars in the world, to win the Best international Act at the #MOBOAwards well done — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) November 30, 2017

No be only Wizkid na im make Nigeria and Africa dey proud, Davido also go home with di Best African Act award and both fans of Davido and Wizkid don come out for social media to show dia joy with di #MOBOAwards wey dey trend for twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @Lanremindset It wasn't even drake and jay Z, that did it for me, him defeating Rap's genius Kendrick Lamar; made my music year.

Wizzy loke loke — Black Bahd Boy (@Lanremindset) November 30, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @OsasCruz Wizkid and Davido Steady Showing us why they are the Messi and Ronaldo of Africa music...



Steady making good music & winning awards



Best international act - Wizkid



Best African act - Davido



In #MOBOAwards



Keep on rocking guys, Nigerians/Africans are proud of you 🙌 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) November 30, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @AfricaFactsZone Wizkid has become the first African Artist to have won the BET Award and MOBO Award for Best African Act, MTV EMA for Best Worldwide Act and also the Best International award at the #MOBOAwards. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) November 29, 2017