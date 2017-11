Togo: West Africa leaders want peace

Image copyright AFP Image example Togo president Faure Gnassingbe Eyadema

Six West African leaders wey dey worried about di katakata for Togo, don tell President Faure Gnassingbe Eyadema say make im try settle di mata between him and opposition movement.

Di leaders na president of Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast and Guinea Conakry. All of dem do side meeting with President Eyadema for di AU-EU summit.

Di West African leaders say make President Eyadema and opposition leaders for Togo sharply try solve di wahala wey dey between dem and without any conditions.

Image copyright AFP Image example Protester for Togo during October 5 protest.

Before-before, di president bin don give im self Friday 1 December, as deadline to provide ways wey dem go fit use negotiate peace, especially as opposition dey make new demand every time.

Eyadema don be president of Togo for 12 years. Im papa bin be president from 1967 reach 2005.