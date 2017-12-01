'Strange' things wey you fit buy online

Technology don carry buying and selling enter another level. With help of ecommerce and social media, na almost everything person fit buy on top internet now..

Before-before, you no fit use ear hear say person wan transfer money wey be say e no go enter inside bank or say person wan buy cloth and e no go enter market or boutique. As technology and social media don enter di matter, all those things don become normal.

But even as we don advance well-well, dis na four things wey still dey make some people shock if dem hear say dem dey sell am online:

Food items dem

Image copyright @crayfishworld Image example Queen no dey shame to sell crayfish online even though say she be student.

Queen Edet na student for Nigeria but for side, she dey sell crayfish for large quantity on top Twitter. Even though say dis kain hustle shock people for Twitter, Queen no send anybody at all and she no dey shame to dey sell crayfish online.

Image copyright @mile12mart Image example Dis na one of di people wey dey sell food stuff for Instagram.

Nowadays, you fit buy any kain food stuff wey you want on top Internet. Different people like Mile12mart don join di trend, begin sell plenty-plenty food item wey you fit see inside market for Instagram.

Food wey dem cook

Image copyright JumiaFood Image example Hot peppersoup na one of di delicious delicacies you fit order online.

If you no get chance to cook your own food, you fit download food wey don ready online now.

Well, no be really "download" sha but food services wey dey sell on top Internet don begin dey popular among young people, especially people wey dey work.

Small pickin for social media don increase

One of di people wey dey run dis kain service wey popular pass na Jumia Food. Dem get dia food delivery bikes for countries like Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.

But other small food businesses wey no fit run dia package big like Jumia, dey use social media sell food wey don ready, to people.

All you need to do na to just go di food service website or social media page, select di kain food wey dey totori your mouth, place your order and dem go deliver am to your domot quick-quick.

Flowers

Image copyright @therosefactory_

E no dey very common to see African man wey go give im woman flower but di one wey strange pass na to see flower for sale on top internet.

Technology don make am possible for man to give im woman bundle of fine-fine flower as gift, without stress.

Domestic staff

Image copyright iStock Image example Internet don make am easy to hire domestic workers

Those days wey our Papa and Mama go need to go dia village to find person wey go help dem do dey house work don pass. Just like you fit employ person to work for your company, na di same way you fit see domestic workers to hire on top internet.