Image copyright MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB Image example Boko Haram dey disturb countries wey dey around di Lake Chad region

Suicide bombers don kill at least 12 people for attack wey happen on Saturday for market for Biu, Borno State northeast Nigeria.

One community leader Aliyu Idrisa, tell Reuters tori people say eight men and four women na im dem don count dia dead bodi so far. Im say di bomb explode as aid workers they distribute food to people wey Boko Haram katakata don affect. Officials talk say number of people wey die fit increase.

No group don come out say na dem carry out di attack, but e look like Boko Haram hand dey inside.