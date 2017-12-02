Dem no support media player for your device Togo: People dey protest against President Faure Gnassingbé

Thousands of people wey dey protest, full for streets of Lome, di Togo capital on Saturday dey demand say make dia president comot for office.

Na di third time dis week wey dem go protest against President Faure Gnassingbe wey don rule Togo for more than 15 years.

For November, im bin promise say government go do talk-talk with opposition groups "within several weeks", but since then im just keep silent.

One of di people wey dey protest, Farida Nabourema tweet as e bin dey happen. She tweet say "people dey win di struggle against dictatorship".

Di protests wey don dey happen for Togo since August, na join-bodi of 14 opposition parties, dey organize am. Dem say dem go only follow government talk, if government release people wey dem arrest, and also comot ban on top protest for northern cities and send army back to barrack.

People wey wan help settle di matter, including Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and Guinea President Alpha Conde don dey work so dat di two sides go gree talk.

Gnassingbe don be president of of di country since 2005, as im take over after im papa wey bin don rule Togo for 38 years, die.

Di opposition parties want two-term limits for presidents, and say make dem carry am go back so Gnassingbe no go fit contest for 2020 and 2025 elections.