'Police na your friend' but dat no be di tori of many youths for Nigeria wey don begin call on President Muhammadu Buhari to comot di Special Anti-Robbery Squad division of Nigeria Police Force.

Many of dem dey report say police dey always stop young boys for road, dey call dem as thief or 'yahoo boy' just because say dem dey use big phone, dey drive fine car or dey carry laptop.

Dis SARS na di government security force wey dey put eye on top crime matter for Nigeria.

Some Nigerians don tire sotay dem don begin sign online petition wey dem dey use take draw ear for government to cancel di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, and make dem change di way police dey handle people for road.

Segun Awosanya, di Nigerian wey start dis online petition tell BBC Pidgin say if government no stop SARS by end of dis year, country people go march go Nigeria seat of power wey dey for Aso Rock, Abuja by January 2018 to protest.

Di youths get feel say dem go use di power of social media with di hashtag #EndSARS to pursue officers for SARS comot from di police force.

So far, dem don get over 12,000 signatures for dia petition.

Image copyright Www.citizengo.org Image example Di petition don dey trend for social media, and e give di government till 2018 to comot SARS.

Plenty young people don enter social media to share dia tori about all di kain different suffer-suffer dem dey face for di hand of SARS division of police everyday.

BBC News Pidgin never fit check all dia tori one by one to know whether na true.

I JUST GOT ASSAULTED BY FEDERAL SARS AT OJODU BERGER BUS STOP, THEY LED ME WITH PUNCHES AND SLAPS INTO THEIR SIENNA FULL of 5 MEN INCLUDING THE DRIVER. ONE OF THEM WAS PUTTING ON SARS UNIFORM , OTHER 4 WERE ON MOFTY. SAYING I'M A YAHOO BOY. — Alajede Ibrahim™ (@Baddman20) November 30, 2017

Someone was set up & kidnapped, SARS came to the "rescue" & arrested all of them including d victim. They were ALL asked to pay money to be released or be killed - INCLUDING the victim. Victim had to cough up 200k.



If it's the only good thing u will do @MBuhari #EndSars — D'PhoneCaseGuy (@FuxkSallieMae) December 2, 2017

This year, I helped two men regain their freedom from Kirikiri prisons after being there since 2014 awaiting trial. SARS knew they were innocent, yet charged them to court because they couldn't pay 200k. I told them boys "thank your stars they didn't kill you".



SARS must end. — Husband Material (@O_Nife) December 2, 2017

Last year, SARS arrested a man in my area for buying a used car(they said the seller was into illegal dealings), beat him black and blue then sent him home, the man died the following day from internal bleeding. A young man with little kids. — A Fly Mama (@Im__tito) December 1, 2017

The SARS office area in Abuja is called Abattoir. Nope they don't kill Cows there. They kill humans.



What does that tell you about SARS?? #EndSARSBrutality — Hyke ☺ (@ekesunvictor) December 3, 2017

Dis young girls too get dia own tori to share.

Even as a woman you are not safe from SARS and their wahala.

I've been man handled by one on the road before because 'Wetin small girl like you dey carry two phones do '



Those guys really need to go#ENDSARS #scrapSARS — PETS For Sale! (@owhreoluwa) December 2, 2017

For those who may not know SARS stands for Special Anti-Robbery Squad, but all they do is to harass youths anyhow.

Please do not think only males are affected by their nuisance, females too are affected.

RT so our Voices will be heard.🙏#EndSARS — GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) December 3, 2017

Wetin be dis SARS?

Police for Nigeria get different division but di one wey Nigerian youths talk say dey make dia mind worry up and down if dem see dem for streets na di Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS.

Na dis police department dey investigate crime matter for di country but people don begin accuse dem say dem no dey do dia work well at all.

Wetin Police dey talk?

Abayomi Shogunle wey be di Assistant Commisioner of di Nigeria Police Force say all di accusations wey Nigerian youths dey put for SARS head na just dream dem dey dream.

Abayomi advise di youths make dem avoid di areas where SARS officials dey operate and if dem continue to dey get dat kain dream, make dem go meet doctor to treat dem.

Di Public Complaint Unit of di Police don also tell people wey get any palava with SARS to come report, say bail na free.