Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Nigeria get different workers union but dem no get one mouth on top how much dem want as new minimum wage.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday 28 November commission one new committee of 30 people to look wetin go be di new and correct minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

"Money no dey" or "things hard" na regular talk you go hear from plenty government workers and civil servants.

Record wey concern economy and money matter show say Nigerian workers dey earn small money on top dia minimum wage.

Di minimum wage na di least salary wey any worker suppose collect for Nigeria.

N56,000 naira na im almost all di workers union for Nigeria dey ask government to pay civil servants after five years waka pass from August 2011 when dem don dey collect 18,500 Naira minimum wage .

Dis new minimum wage wey government workers union dey demand don even pass one year now and as e be so, even di 18,000 current minimum wage sef some states for Nigeria still dey owe dia workers.

Image copyright STRINGER Image example Most states for Nigeria dey owe workers

N56,000 naira new minimum wage dey possible?

Sabi person Professor Eme Ekekwe from Claude Ake School of Government Port Harcourt talk say "new minimum wage for Nigeria no be only wetin di people want but e dey urgent because di current one no be money."

"Now na how much we need to pay labour so dat dem fit do dia work and get interest for di economy we go dey ask."

"Government no go ever claim say dem get enough money to pay new salary, but I think say na something wey dem fit do if dem block all di areas where billions of money dey leak from because of corruption."

But e get some people wey no agree with dat one.

Skip Twitter post by @iTARKAA The Nigeria and Union Labour Congress should be tactical and realistic in making demands. If government can pay 56,000 or 90,000 minimum wage, can most private companies afford same? — TARKAA, Moses Kator 🎅🎄 (@iTARKAA) December 3, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @AareShido Non-paying Salary Governors; Bagudu(Kebbi), Dankwambo(Gombe), Lalong(Pleteau), Okorocha(Imo), Wike(Rivers) and Aregbesola(Osun) as NGF representatives in the New Minimum Wage committee set up by the Federal Government.



Why is Nigeria such a sickly nation? — Aare Int'l (@AareShido) December 3, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @0lisa_ Nigeria cannot afford 56k minimum wage



Let Buhari not kid himself — Malware (@0lisa_) November 27, 2017

Tori be say di workers union want make di new minimum wage to cover or all di increase from exchange rate, transport, house rent to cost of living for Nigeria.

Na for 1 July 2010 Nigeria National Assembly approve one national minimum wage law wey say make government look di pay wey di least civil servant dey earn at least once every five years with eye to increase di money.

Di committee wey di president appoint from workers union and government oga dem na im go shook eye for di matter.