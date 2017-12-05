"If international community no come now to enter for dis palava, di thing wey go happen, well, e go pass Rwanda and Burundi put together," na latest warning from one separatist leader for southern Cameroon.

On Thursday 30 November, President Paul Biya bin talk say im go deal with di attackers wey kill four soldiers and two policemen because dem be enemy of peace.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary wey be government talk-talk person for Cameroon, bin don talk before say "two police officers wey die for one border post for Southwest Region," say na people wey dey ginger say dem want dia own country for English-speaking regions kill dem.

Cameroon: Group say na dem kill soldiers for Mamfe

Cameroon: Dem don kill two police officers

Samuel Eto'o rescue Cameroon migrants from Libya?

Image copyright Wilfred Tassang Image example Most of di children for dis refugee camp dia mama and papa don die for dis palava.

Fresh tori now be say since 2 December government army don enter some village dem to deal with people for English speaking regions for Cameroon.

Wilfred Tassang from di 'Ambazonian Governing Council (AGC), di group wey dey lead di struggle for di Anglophone, tell BBC Pidgin say President Paul Biya don show say e be wicked man, as im don declare war say make army enter 16 village dem.

Palava for southern Cameroon tie wrapper after di defence wing of di group wey dey call demsef di 'Ambazonian Governing Council (AGC)' confam say na dem carry out di operation for 28 November evening for Mamfe town, wey kill four soldiers for Cameroon.

Image copyright Cameroon Government Image example President Paul Biya

President Paul Biya bin talk say: ''Cameroon don enter palava of attack after attack,'' when im return from di European Union and African leaders meeting for Ivory Coast.

''But since dis attacks don enter our lane, I dey promise people for Cameroon say nothing no dey, wey we go no use finish dis criminals wey dey cause wahala,'' Biya talk.

Image copyright Wilfred Tassang Image example Southern Cameroons refugees mostly from Akwaya LGA of southern Cameroon inside village of southern Nigeria.

For di past two days - since 2 December tori say na 6,000 people don run comot Cameroon enter Nigeria as refugee.

As di country (Cameroon) dey hot, Tassang dey beg international community to quick-quick put bodi come help dem stop di palava.

Why Southern Cameroon wan comot