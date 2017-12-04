Ghana don close schools close to bury Ashanti Queen mother

Image copyright AFP Image example Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor follow dey attend di burial.

Children no go school today for inside Ashanti region of Ghana sake of di final burial of di number 13 queen mother or Asantehemaa of Ashanti kingdom.

For Kumasi metropolis and Asokore Mampong municipality, dem declare holiday for students because of di burial of di plenty activities wey dey for di final burial.

Na Ashanti Regional Directorate for education say make children sidon for house on 4 & 8 December because of di activities for final burial of late queen mother Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Di late Nana Ampem II na di mother of di present Ashantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. She do 39 years as as di number 13 Asantehemaa.

She bin dey 111 years when she die for November 2016. Most part of her burial happen for January 2017 and now na di final part of di burial dem dey do now.

Her only surviving daughter Nana Ama Yiadom III na im take over her position.