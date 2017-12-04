Ghana: 'You go make am, even if na devil be President'

Image example Di minister dey talk dis one because of di way wey some youth dey think say na for only Europe dem go fit make am; dis na Africa migrants as dem dey return from Libya earlier dis month

Di Minister of Information inside Ghana, Mustapha Hamid don advise young people say make dem know say dey go fit make am inside Ghana, no matter who dey lead di country.

According to di Minister, e say di youth dem for di country go fit succeed "even if na devil be di President of Ghana."

E say make di youth dem for inside di country change di way wey dem dey think and look for better way to better for life, instead of to carry all di money wey dem dey save, put all take travel go Europe.

Mr Hamid dey talk dis one because of di report of slave trade wey dey happen for Libya where dey for fly back some Ghanaian wey been travel go there before.

For 29 November na im about 127 Ghanaians wey dem bin detain inside Libya return back to Ghana after report about di way wey dem dey sell human being as slave inside Libya comot.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example French President Emmanuel Macron speak with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo (R) as e visit di Presidential palace on 30 November 2017.

E never tay wey di Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo talk say African countries suppose stop to dey depend on help from di western world.

Di president shock everybodi with wetin im talk for one press conference during di time wey France President-Emmanuel Macron visit Ghana.

Macron: Make we join hand stop human traffickers

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Akufo-Addo talk say African countries no go fit continue to make policies based on di support wey di Western world fit give.

President Akufo-Addo talk say e wan make im country relationship with France dey increase for trade and investment co-operation, and no be only to dey get help from dem.

"...e no dey right for country like Ghana, 60 years after independence to still dey depend on money based on kindness and charity from European taxpayers to take care of dia health and education budget. We need to get di thinking wey say we can do it… and once we get dat kind thinking we go see say we go free ourselves from beg-beg."

Many people don begin dey praise wetin di president for Ghana talk for during di speech.