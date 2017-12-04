Image example Di Non-Academic staff dem announce say dem go start strike since Thursday

Some non-teaching staff of di university of Lagos pursue new students wey suppose start dia screening go house as dem start nation wide strike on Monday.

Di unions wey join for di strike na Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Acting Chairman of di Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) Gbenga Adenaya na im tell BBC News Pidgin say di reason dem dey go on strike na because federal government never obey di agreement wey dem sign since 2009.

Im say dem release N23 billion to universities for allowance but di sharing formula no favour dem at all.

According to Mr Adenaya, na only N4 billion reach di hand of Non-Academic staff for universities and na just N23 million na im enter di hand of non-teaching staff for University of Lagos (UNILAG), while Academic staff union (ASUU) collect N19 billion and UNILAG ASUU collect N935 million.

''Federal government no reason us as dia employee; di difference for inside di allowance too much, make dem do di right thing, make dem follow template wey dey," na wetin im talk.

Dia strike don already dey scatter school calendar.

Image example Di strike just enter one day but e don dey already affect activities for di school.

School activities paralyse for UNILAG

Di new students for UNILAG suppose start dia screening today after dem don wait for weeks.

In fact, UNILAG bin comot di admission merit list, about one week after dem release am to look into tori of fraud inside dia.

Three weeks after dem bring dis admission list down, UNILAG release notice say make di new students wey dia name first appear for di Merit list come for screening, but dem jam roadblock when dem reach.

Some of di students wey talk to BBC News Pidgin say dem no dey happy at all.

Benita Riagbayire wey gain admission to study Law for di university talk say people just rush come where dia screening suppose happen for Jelili Omotola Auditorium around 12noon, dem carry iron rods and dem dey sing solidarity song.

She say dem tell everybody to go house say no screening till further notice. Na so dem pursue di students and even di people wey dey do di screening.

''I no dey happy at all, I feel terrible, very terrible. Fear catch us, di way dem come inside dey shout say make everybody go house.''

''I been don verify my credentials, do my Biometrics but I never finish di screening before dem come pursue us,'' na wetin she talk.

Meanwhile BBC News Pidgin tori person Helen Oyibo wey go UNILAG report say some non-academic staff still dey attend to people for inside office as at 11am in di morning.

But Mr Adenaya tell BBC News Pidgin say dem no get business with di students but di people and members of dia union wey dey conduct di screening.

''Dis struggle na for all of us - e no get how some people go leave dia office dey do I no-go gree and some people go dey work.''

Mr Adenaya add say: ''at di end of di day when dem pay us, na all of us go benefit from am.''

Dis na di third time di unions go do strike dis year. Dem call off di last one for September after two weeks after talk-talk with government.

Dem say dis one na total strike and dem no go call am off until federal government answer dem.