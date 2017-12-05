Even as di Inspector General of Police for Nigeria don release statement on di tori wey dey hot about di activities of one department of police for di country, dem don tell am to sack di Public Relations Officer of di force.

Okechukwu Nwanguma wey be coordinator of Network on Police Reforms in Nigeria (NOPRIN) say di way di public relations department of di police been take handle di matter when e start no proper.

"Di re-organisation wey di Inspector General promise good to hear, but make im first sack di PRO of di force, because im be liability to di Nigeria Police.

Di Public Relations Officer of di Nigeria Police Force Jimoh Moshood, as im appear for Channels television on Tuesday morning, say na politicians for di country dey behind di #EndSARS campaign.

When di matter first start for Social Media, dis na how di Police Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit bin take respond.

Den as di matter begin get weight more more, di Nigeria Police tweet dis ones.

Nwanguma say though e sweet am for belle say di Inspector General of Police don respond, say make police make sure say no be just talk, but say dem take action.

"We hope say dis time around dem go take action to arrest police officers wey dey involved, whether SARS or any other police officer, di force no suppose tolerate unlawful arrest, or to take force dey collect money from people," im talk.

Image copyright Okechukwu Nwaguma/Facebook

On di matter about whether dem suppose end SARS or make dem reform am, Nwanguma say to end SARS no be di problem, if police no address di real issues.

"Even if you scrap SARS now, form another one, no be di same people go go join di new one? Di best thing na to reform di whole Nigeria Police Force".

Di Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris bin talk on Monday say dem don hear wetin Nigerians talk, and investigation don begin into all di complain and cases wey people don come out to talk.

Im say dem go train police on how to follow Human Rights, and how to take care of suspects wey dey dia hand.