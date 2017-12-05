Nigerian singers wey don enter record label palava

Image copyright Instagra/iamkissdaniel Image example Di record company say Kiss Daniels no follow agreement wey im sign

Popular Nigerian singer Anidugbe Daniel, a.k.a. Kiss Daniels don join list of artist wey dey drag kwanta with dia record label.

Di quarrel between Kiss Daniels and im former record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment don serious well-well so tey di company don carry am go court on top songs wey im wan release without di company approval and on top say im still dey call himself 'Kiss Daniels'.

G-Worldwide dey accuse Daniels say e dey try appoint new manager, dey do booking anyhow and im dey continue to enter performance agreement for songs from di album 'New Era' and 'Evolution' wey im do under contract with dem.

But no be only Kiss Daniels don enter dis kain wahala with im record label, other big artist dey wey don enter one trouser with dia record company.

1. BRYMO

Image copyright Instragram/brymolawale Image example Brymo wey leave Chocolate City for 2013.

Brymo comot for Chocolate City for 2013 after im accuse di company say dey no promote di record wey im release.

Di music company carry Brymo go court on top say e no obey di five-year contract wey e sign with dem.

2. HARRYSONG

Image copyright Instagram/iamharrysong Image example Harrysong talk say e leave Five star music because dem no appreciate im effort.

Harrysong dump im record label, Five Stars Music, on top say dem no dey appreciate im work.

Di company give order make dem arrest am base on accuse say e no respect dia agreement and e also forge Kcee brother, E-Money signature.

3. RUNTOWN

Image copyright Instagram/runtown Image example Runtown leave Ericmany Entertainment because of money palava and others.

Runtown cancel im deal with Ericmany Entertainment for 2016. Im say wetin make am leave na money wahala, say di company no respect am and im life no safe.

Di company later sue di singer on top accuse say e sign, agree and attend music shows without dia permission.

4. VECTOR

Image copyright Instagram/vectorthaviper Image example Vector leave YSG for 2013

Vector wey im contract with YSG Entertainment suppose expire for 2017, waka leave dem for 2013.

Di company sue di rapper and one Federal High Court come give order make e stop all musical activities. Vector later apologise give im label and fans. He agree to settle di case outside court and remain on im own.