Nigeria: Make una stop to dey panic go buy petrol - NNPC

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fuel Scarcity dey worry for Nigeria especially during festive period.

Di Group Managing Director for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru don tell Nigerians make dem stop to dey panic go buy petrol.

Dr Maikanti wey suppose dey for London to collect di Forbes Oil & Gas Man of the Year Award 2017, fly back come Nigeria because of fuel palava wey im call "matter of urgent national importance."

Before Dr Maikanti fly back, e advise Nigerians say make dem stop panic buying as e be say NNPC dey do everything wey dia power reach to stop dis queue.

E talk say: " I wan tell Nigerians to stop panic buying. We don talk plenty-plenty times say NNPC get enough products to take care of di need of all consumers."

Image copyright Facebook/NNPCGROUP Image example Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru say fuel boku for everybody.

Di GMD been give order before e travel go London, make dem carry more truckload of petroleum products go different part of di country to support di demand for petrol wey panic buying don cause.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example NNPC oga say make Nigerians stop panic buying.

Earlier yesterday, NNPC announce say dey no get any plan to increase di price of petroleum products both for di ex-depot level and pump price before di Christmas period.

For di statement wey di corporation carry come out, dem say di ex-depot petrol price of N133.38 per litre and di pump price of N143/N145 per litre never change.

Di NNPC also advise people wey get motor and other wey dey use petrol make dem no listen to di rumour wey dey spread about increase for fuel price.

Di Corporation say dia other small companies like di Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) and NNPC Retail Limited dey ready to make sure say everybody get enough fuel during and after di Christmas and new-year celebration.

Fuel shortage dey always worry during festive periods and sometimes many people wey been travel go dey stranded for road if dem wan come back.