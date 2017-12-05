Wetin 'Ministry of Happiness' go do?

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha

Di new Imo state Commissioner for Happiness and Couples' Fulfilment don tell BBC say dis new ministry wey she dey in charge go work to make people for di state happy.

Ololo tell BBC say, ''Happiness dey mean different thing to different people, for some people na chop, some na school for pickin dem and odas na good road dem want.''

''For Imo state, we get free education so things like school fees no dey give anybody headache and dis dey make papa and mama dem happy.''

''So dis my new ministry go continue to dey put strong eye on top things like dat wey other commissioners fit no dey see.'' na wetin Ololo add for di matter.

Image copyright Ololo Ogechi/Facebook Image example Imo state Commissioner of Happiness and Couples' Fulfilment Mrs Ololo Ogechi

Di popular governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorochas, surprise Nigerians after im create space for Commissioner for Happiness and Couples' Fulfilment for inside im cabinet.

Imo state government swear-in twenty eight new commissioners and eighty-one committee members for di 27 local government councils for Monday, December 4.

But na di position of Commissioner for Happiness and Couples' Fulfilment, wey governor Rochas carry give im younger sister Mrs Ogechi Ololo, catch people eye pass.

E don generate different kain tori for social media from laugh, cry-cry to confusion.

No be di first time governor Rochas go do thing wey go surprise Nigerians.

Image copyright Twitter/RochasOkorocha Image example Statue of Ellen Sirleaf Johnson for Owerri, Imo state capital city

Just last month, governor Rochas cut ribbon for di statue of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, di first female president of Liberia for Owerri, Imo capital city.

Dis statue na di second dem go launch, after Jacob Zuma, president of South Africa get im own. But dem no popular for state wey dey owe civil servants' salary.

E no too tey wey di new Happiness and Couples' fulfilment commissioner, Mrs Ogechi Ololo, dey work for di governor as im Deputy Chief Of Staff for Domestic and International Matters.

Even though dis na di first time Nigeria don ever see dis kain ministry, no be di first time e dey happen for world.

Image copyright iStock Image example United Arab Emirate Minister of Happiness Her Excellency, Ohood Al Roumi

E reach like four countries wey get different kind of ministry wey dey in charge of happiness and dem get different ways dem dey work, including:

Venezuela: President Nicolas Maduro create 'Ministry of Supreme Social Happiness' for 2016. Maduro say di ministry go dey in charge of government plan to provide food, money and house for people wey poor.

President Nicolas Maduro create 'Ministry of Supreme Social Happiness' for 2016. Maduro say di ministry go dey in charge of government plan to provide food, money and house for people wey poor. India: For 2016, di state of Madhya Pradesh begin 'Happiness Ministry' with agenda to increase happiness for ordinary people. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talk say happiness no be only food, house, motor but people no need stress, and to dey carry wahala for mind, dem need clear mind through things like yoga and religious education so dem no go do bad-bad for state wey poor.

For 2016, di state of Madhya Pradesh begin 'Happiness Ministry' with agenda to increase happiness for ordinary people. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talk say happiness no be only food, house, motor but people no need stress, and to dey carry wahala for mind, dem need clear mind through things like yoga and religious education so dem no go do bad-bad for state wey poor. United Arab Emirates: For 2016, oil producing UAE make Ohood Al Roumi di first-ever 'Minister of Happiness and Wellbeing' and with di help of 60 happiness officers, dia job na to make sure everybody for di rich country go happy well-well.

For 2016, oil producing UAE make Ohood Al Roumi di first-ever 'Minister of Happiness and Wellbeing' and with di help of 60 happiness officers, dia job na to make sure everybody for di rich country go happy well-well. Bhutan: Dis small Asia country na di first wey go get 'Ministry of Happiness'. Di Bhutan government believe say, na di dream of every person for di country to dey happy, sotay dem put am for inside di country constitution. Since 1971, di country dey calculate how rich di country dey through happiness, dis include; spiritual, physical, social and environmental health of people.

Ololo tell BBC say e no go too tey before people for Imo state go sabi di kain work her new ministry go do.