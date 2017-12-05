Nigeria: 143 just land from Libya

Image example Many Young people follow come back, but couple too dey inside with dem small pickin

Over 143 Nigerians don come back house from Libya, and dem tell BBC Pidgin say xxx

Di plane wey carry dem land for xxx and na so plenty young men, women and even teenagers full di plane.

Libya don dey everybodi mouth for world, after tori comot say slave market dey dia where people dey sell African migrants troway for money.

Case even dey ground say one of dem wey dem traffick on how she carry go na say dem see am for party talk say she fit dance, she fit dance for star.

Other people wey dey di group na mostly young people, but even couple with dem pickin dey and people wey dey come back with belle

xxx tell BBC Pidgin say xxx

Image example Di registration process na wetin dem dey do di refugee as dem dey enter back Nigeria

For di last 10 months, na young Nigerian migrants na im don return from Libya with help from di National Commission for Migrants, Refugees and Internally-displaced Persons.

Di Zonal Coordinator for di NCRMI, Mrs Margaret Ukegbu, talk say as at today na 4,100 don enter.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari talk for Tuesday night inside Abidjan say im government go bring back and help "all Nigerians wey don hook for Libya and other parts of di world."

Buhari bin dey speak to Nigerians wey dey oversea, as e dey attend di EU-Africa Summit wey be meeting of leaders from Europe and Africa. E promise to reduce di number of Nigerians wey dey try enter Europe illegally through di Sahara Desert and di Mediterranean Sea by giving dem education, healthcare, and food to see chop for home.