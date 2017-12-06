Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jerusalem mean something to di Jew, Christian and Muslim

US President Donald Trump don announce say dem see Jerusalem as di capital of Israel.

Mr Trump talk say e don tay wey dem suppose do am so dat peace fit happen for di Middle East.

One talk-talk person for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas don already draw ear give US say wahala fit happen for di region if Mr Trump do am.

But di US president talk say im still support di two-state solution if Israelis and Palestinians siddon gree for di mata.

Im say im go order say make di US State Department start to dey arrange as dem go relocate comot from Tel Aviv go Jerusalem.

How people see dis?

E good and e no good, na some of di reaction from people since tori come out say US president Donald Trump wan recognise Jerusalem as di capital of Israel.

As World leaders talk dia mind as to wetin dem think about Trump plan, some people don tell BBC News Pidgin wetin Jerusalem mean to dem.

For pastor Lawrence Bereiweriso wey don travel go Jerusalem go do pilgrimage before, di tori na good one, im support say make President Trump recognise Jerusalem as di capital of Israel.

''From di bible point of view, Jerusalem na di capital of Israel since 3000 years now, e good say US dey recognise am, I support am.'' Na so Bereiweriso from Nigeria talk.

For Daud Oniyide wey be Islamic scholar for Nigeria, Jerusalem no fit ever be di capital of Israel.

''Jerusalem dey very important to Muslims, inside di three mosques wey Islam recognise, one dey Jerusalem.''

''Jerusalem no go fit be di capital of Israel, both Christians and Muslims no go accept am.'' Na so Oniyide talk.

Why dis reaction dem?

Plenty tori na im surround di Jerusalem mata and sabi people say to settle am, Israel and Palestine go need to sit down do talk talk and agree.

Dis na why many leaders including past presidents of America never gree conclude about di mata to recognise Jerusalem as di capital of Israel.

If you ask Israel where be dia capital, Israel people go say na Jerusalem but na dia e end as no other country recognise Jerusalem as di capital of Israel, even United Nations.

On di other hand, Palestinians say East Jerusalem na di capital of di Palestinian state wey dem wan create for future.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Al-Aqsa mosque na di third holiest site for di world for Muslims.

One of di reason Jerusalem na serious topic na say e dey important to di Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Al-Aqsa mosque compound, na also di Temple Mount complex wey dey important to di Jews as dia holiest site

Na dia di Temple Mount dey, di holiest site for di Jew people for di world. Na for Jerusalem na im di Al-Aqsa mosque dey wey be di third holiest place for di world for Muslims after Mecca and Medina.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many Christians from around di world dey go Jerusalem for pilgrimage, dem dey visit di Holy Sepulchre church.

For Jerusalem old city na im you go also see di Church of di Holy Sepulchre where Christians regard as di place where Jesus burial ground dey.

Some sabi people dem don predict say if President Trump go on to recognise Jerusalem as Israel capital, e fit start new war or protest for di middle east region .