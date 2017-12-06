"No be SARS arrest me"- Moses Motoni

Image copyright Twitter/@BudgITng Image example Moses Montini talk say di building wey dem put am inside dey share am with SARS operatives dem

Moses Motoni wey trend on top Nigeria social media, with di hashtag say #FreeMotoni don talk say na misinformation bin cause dis whole.

Dis na as di matter enter di #EndSARS campaign wey don dey trend tey-tey on top accusation say di police for di country Special Anti-Robbery Squad dey harrass people to collect money.

Mr Motoni tell BBC News Pidgin say na when im enter di police station on Wednesday morning na im dem tell am say na di Intelligence Response Squad bin arrest am.

E say "dem say I dey try cause people make dem create palava because I go against dia law people."

Nigeria: 'End SARS or we go protest'

Di main thing wey bring plenty shout for social media na as Motoni say: "di building wey im enter na di building wey SARS dey share."

Dis na as di Nigerian Police Force don still come out talk say no be di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) bin arrest Motoni.

Matter greach another level when di company wey Motoni dey work for, BudgIT Nigeria, bin dey shout say make police explain why SARS go arrest dem staff.

But even as police bin talk for di statement say "e dey good condition," Motoni talk say dem handcuff am from Kaduna, reach Abuja.

"For di 1st and 2nd of December, I bin go do my work wey be to tell people for inside community say na di project wey dem suppose do for your area be dis. E go fine."

"Na im for Monday wey be di 4th of December, na im some policemen come arrest me and from dat beginning, nobodi grww tell me why dem dey arrest me."

But people don already dey waka with di tori, dem still dey say na SARS dem dey blame for wetin happen to Motoni.

Skip Twitter post by @i_am_kips Just met this Nigerian guy today at Shiloh who flew from Kenya..He told me how SARS arrested and extorted 100k from him at Yaba yday and said because he looks fly and they know street boys..That was the guy's flight money back to Kenya with some other miscellaneous..#ENDSARS — Kay Pee 😊 (@i_am_kips) December 6, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @OtigbaJunction I've been tagged a yahoo boy cos i have a laptop in my bag and extorted from around Ekulu primary school by your men. Many young people in Enugu had faced similar ordeal.

Not Every Young Lad with A Laptop is a "Yahoo Boy"

#EndSARS — 042 Coded (@OtigbaJunction) December 6, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @adeyanjudeji Every lawyer in Nigeria knows what a monster SARS are in the country. I have slept at a SARS detention centre before. Almost every detainee has a bullet wound and they take people out at night to kill



From the cell, u would hear screams when they are torturing suspects #EndSARS — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) December 6, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @Cotegs5 Those idiots stopped me immediately because I was with a laptop bag,brutally beat me up and took 40k #ENDSARS — Tega Collins (@Cotegs5) December 6, 2017

But SARS really bad as dem dey talk?

Some of di projects SARS don do for past na to help people make e easy for dem to get help for emergency situation.

For Lagos, dem get two patrol vans wey get camera and dey waka go through out Lagos for Night.

Apart from dat one sef, dem get Rapid Response call centre wey dey accept up to 800,000 calls per day on top safety, whether na fire or anything for Lagos.

But wetin dem dey do about di bad eggs for di force? Dia ogas dem say SARS don open phone line wey you fit put any complain wey you get with SARS officers dem.