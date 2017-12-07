Plenty sugar no mean say Nigerians get sugar wahala

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di World Health Organisation say 422 million adults dey suffer diabetes.

No be today wey sabi people don dey talk say too much sugar no good for bodi.

According to medical expert, although sugar dey important but too much of am inside di body fit cause obesity, diabetes, heart disease plus other problems dem.

Some nutritionist for Nigeria sef don chook mouth talk say plenty of di food wey we dey chop - like yam, gari, rice - get plenty carbohydrate wey dey turn to sugar for inside we bodi.

To add on top dis one, for May dis year, di Governor for Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, talk say Nigeria dey spend $100 million to import white sugar come di country every year.

Apart from di local food plus di amount of sugar wey dey enter di country, other drinks and product wey most people dey consume also get plenty-plenty sugar inside.

Even as people no too dey put mind on top how Nigerians dey chop sugar, experts don talk say all dis one no mean anything.

Di Executive Secretary for National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) Dr. Latif Busari talk don talk say Nigerians no too dey chop sugar if dem compare am to other countries for di world.

Wetin other countries dey do to reduce sugar wey dem dey chop?

For South Africa, to protect di health of dia citizen and reduce sickness like diabetes, dem don do law wey go put tax for drinks wey sugar dey starting from 1 April 2018.

Di World Health Organization (WHO) wey don dey advise different countries to put tax for drinks wey sugar dey inside don hail South Africa for wetin dem do.

Image copyright Alamy Image example Kellogg say dem wan reduce sugar for three of dia cereal.

More than 30 countries na im don either introduce tax for drinks wey get sugar like South Africa and plenty other countries, including Philippines, Antigua, Nepal and Seychelles dey consider to do di same.

E no too tay wey cereals giant wey be Kellogg announce say by di middle of next year, dem wan reduce di amount of sugar wey dey three of dia children cereal wey dey sell well-well by between 20% and 40%.