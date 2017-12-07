Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo win di incumbent president John Mahama for di 2016 election

For 2016, di President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo beat di incumbent President John Mahama with 53% of di votes, to enter office.

Na during campaign before di election na im Akufo-Addo promise di people plenty-plenty things if dem vote am as President.

Im make serious promise on top Education, Business and Investment and even to fight corruption join.

But one year don waka go so how far President Akufo-Addo don waka with im campaign promise dem?

Tori for ground be say im dey struggle to fulfil some of dem.

President Nana Akufo-Addo for August 2017, launch im "One-District, One-Factory" programme for Ekumfi for di Central Region. Im bin promise during im campaign say one community go get one factory.

For September 2017, President Akufo-Addo launch di free Senior High School (SHS) wey im promise during im campaign. Dis programme go take pay di bill of thousands of students, including dia feeding, and school fees.

For November, di Special Prosecutor Bill sef pass for parliament, di special prosecutor office wey dis bill create na to fight corruption, anoda thing wey Akufo-Addo promise for im campaign.

Di president don still face criticism.

Some Ghana people enter Twitter talk dia mind about di anniversary: