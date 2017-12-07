Ghana: School children dey die for Kumasi Academy

Image copyright Kumasi Academy/Twitter Image example Na like eight students don die for di school since dis year start.

Some parents don remove dia children from Kumasi Academy Senior High School for Ghana after students begin die.

BBC tori person Thomas Naadi say na four students don die for di school from Thursday to Tuesday dis week, and na eight don die since dis year start.

Nobody know wetin dey cause di deaths dem yet but dem tori people dey say e fit be bacteria infection dey cause am.

Dis matter don cause plenty talk talk ontop social media.

Shutting down Kumasi Academy and sending the students home could result in a contagion, especially when whatever disease it is, is unknown. Meantime, keeping them in school could wipe out a lot more.



The KUMACA Dilemma.#JoyNews #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/foeDxDjKQd — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) December 7, 2017

I woke up this morning praying that the Kumasi Academy saga will come to an end in the very near future. I have seen 1st hand what losing a child can do to a mother. I hope MOH/WHO/GHS stays on top of this. #PrayersUp — Dr Wassiamal (@RiyaDivaMD) December 7, 2017

People are dying in Kumasi Academy and no one's making noise about it? — The Cat's Meow😼 (@Oi_Penelope) December 7, 2017

BBC News Pidgin try reach out to di Ashanti regional health director Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang but im no pick im call.

Tori be say di World Health Organisation don dey share antibiotics to students so dat di infection no go spread pass as e dey so.