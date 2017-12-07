Ghana: School children dey die for Kumasi Academy
Some parents don remove dia children from Kumasi Academy Senior High School for Ghana after students begin die.
BBC tori person Thomas Naadi say na four students don die for di school from Thursday to Tuesday dis week, and na eight don die since dis year start.
Nobody know wetin dey cause di deaths dem yet but dem tori people dey say e fit be bacteria infection dey cause am.
Dis matter don cause plenty talk talk ontop social media.
BBC News Pidgin try reach out to di Ashanti regional health director Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang but im no pick im call.
Tori be say di World Health Organisation don dey share antibiotics to students so dat di infection no go spread pass as e dey so.