Hot smoke dey blow inside Africa after US President Donald Trump announce say dem go recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

Di smoke wey fit catch fire don make Sudan frown face give US on top di action wey Mr Trump take.

Di palava on top Jerusalem matter be say, Israel and Palestine go need to sit down do talk talk and agree who really get di old town.

Palestinians say East Jerusalem na di capital of di Palestinian state wey dem wan create for future but already Israel dey claim Jerusalem as capital.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Already deadly protest don dey happen for di world

Sudan Foreign Affairs Ministry don totally reject di action, come say dem go support Palestine because na wetin dem call "open abuse of agreement on top international legitimacy".

Tanzania no plan to copy America at all, dia Foreign Affairs Minister Augustine Mahiga say dem go continue to recognize Tel-Aviv as di capital of Israel.

Somali civil society groups don even call for protests against Trump's decision.

Di wahala na say for America wey be Christian country to declare Jerusalem capital of Israel go require answer from Palestine wey dey practice Islam.

Image copyright JOHN THYS Image example African Union Commission chairman no happy with Trump action for Jerusalem

African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat own be say di decision wey America take to recognise Jerusalem as di capital of Israel go cause confusion for di peace wey different countries don dey try to achieve for Middle East.

Legislators dem for Uganda, Rwanda, Ghana, Tanzania, and South Sudan dey visit Israel on Thursday and dem plan to meet President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After dat meeting dem fit make comment on top di Jerusalem issue.

Before-before, South Sudan President Salva Kiir bin don declare support for Jerusalem as Israel capital.

One of di reason Jerusalem na serious topic na say e dey important to di Jews, Christians and Muslims.