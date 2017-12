Liberia: "Election 'pause' bin dey slow things down"

Image copyright Reuters/ EPA Image example George Weah (left) and Vice-President Joseph Boakai go face each other for di second round

Supreme Court for Liberia don rule say make dem go ahead with presidential runoff election between George Weah and vice-president Joseph Boakai.

Di court say di two parties wey carry case come court say magomago bin dey for di first round voting, no carry enough evidence come, to fit stop di re-run.

Gloria Tamba wey bi tori person for Liberian Observer, tell BBC News Pidgin say di way di election bin just dey pause, bin don dey affect business.

"Di election bin dey largely peaceful, but e be like say na as e come go court e wan come be like say e wan get more attention", she talk.

"Some business just close and even NGO (non governmental organisations) work no come dey operate as before", she add.

She say wetin people for di country want, na just to move forward with dia lives.

Image copyright SEYLLOU Image example President Sirleaf don finish her term and di election na to choose who go replace am

For dia ruling, Supreme Court justice say dem no go fit cancel di entire elections, because even though magomago dey, na just for few places.

Di judge wey read di decision say di five judges wey siddon for panel, no dey convince say people wey carry case come court, prove dia case well well.

Di Supreme Court say make di electoral commission prepare di second round vote, wey for hold on November 7.

But even as dem dey talk dat one, di judge order say make dem clean-up di voter registration wey people don criticise well well, before dem fit conduct di runoff election.