Tori wey dey ground dey show say hundreds of immigrants from Cameroon don run cross border enter Nigeria.

Dem don put dem for two camps for Cross River state wey dey Southeast Nigeria.

John Inaku, wey be di oga of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, tell BBC say e don reach like 28,000 immigrants wey don cross enter di state.

Im say na di border road wey dey Ikom na im dem dey use enter di country. Dem also dey follow enter from Amaga for Obanliku and Obudu for Cross River.

Na leg many of dem dey take waka enter bush come land for Nigeria.

Dem don do two camps for dem for Ikom and Obudu and na October people start to dey cross from Cameroon enter Nigeria.

For November, UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR join bodi with government for southern Nigeria to help up to 5,000 refugee dem wey run comot from di katakata wey dey happen for southern Cameroon.

Di palava wey dey southern Cameroon get to do with di one wey government soldiers for di country dey arrest people inside di English speaking region wey wan break away go form dia own country.

UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch say dem dey work with Nigeria government and other UN agency dem to prepare help for up to 40,000 people wey fit cross from Cameroon enter Nigeria.