Manny Pacquiao don win world championships eight times

Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao say im don follow UFC star Conor McGregor talk about fight between dem two for April next year.

Pacquiao wey bi senator for im country Philippines, never fight since July. Im surrender im WBO welterweight title to Jeff Horn of Australia but now im dey consider to return to di ring for 2018.

When tori people ask am on Friday if im don follow McGregor talk whether fight fit happen between dem, im say "Yes, dat first time, but we never talk again after dat."

"If we fit negotiate am, I no get problem. Both of us go dey OK with am".

Manny Pacquiao (right) get career record of 59-7-2

McGregor, 29, never defend im UFC lightweight championship since im win am for November 2016, and UFC president Dana White don always talk am say im want make McGregor enter ring to fight again.

McGregor last fight na with Floyd Mayweather for August wey im lose by knockout for inside match wey last 10 rounds for Vegas.

E be like say Pacquiao, wey don win eight world championships for different weight divisions, dey target di fight to happen for di month when im country Senate go go on break.

"E go depend on di person wey dem fit see for me to fight by April" talk Pacquiao.