Image copyright SPL Image example Di new testing machine for HIV mean say e go dey possible now to do immediate testing and treatment anywhere

Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care, with support from The Global Fund, don buy 100 HIV point of care machines for $5m as part of plan to make am easy for people wey dey rural area to fit test.

Dr Owen Mugurungi wey bi oga of di Tuberculosis and Aids unit for Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care, talk for one interview say di machines wey dem go distribute to 10 province for di country, go allow health care workers to test for HIV, give advice and give treatment for patients on di same day.

Di state-of-the-art machines wey fit do viral load testing and Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) for HIV, go help di country meet dia goal to end AIDS for year 2020.

Image copyright SPL Image example Na Diagnostics for Real World Ltd wey bi part of University of Cambridge build di machine

Dr Mugurungi dey talk for di International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA) wey just end yesterday for Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Point of Care mean say e go dey possible now to do immediate testing and treatment anywhere, instead of di way e be before where person go need go one lab, for where results fit tay before e comot.

As things be now, six weeks after dem born new pickin na im dem dey do test to know if e get HIV and result go comot after 10 weeks.

Most times, na for inside far-far rural area where transport wahala dey dey, and some people no go fit go back to collect result and dis one go affect when treatment go start for pickin.