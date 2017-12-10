Image copyright Reuters Image example Di security forces dem bin block di main road wey lead go di big embassy compound

Protesters don clash with Lebanese security officers near di US embassy for north of di capital, Beirut, inside latest demonstration against President Donald Trump decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel capital.

Lebanon security officers fire tear gas and water to force di I-no-gree people to stop.

Last night di Arab League condemn US decision.

Di joinbodi of 22 countries say dem no fit trust US to help bring peace for Middle East.

Di protesters, wey dey close to di embassy for Awkar area for Beirut, throw stones and start fire for di street.

For other place:

Thousands of people dey do demonstration outside di US embassy for Indonesian capital, Jakarta, as some dey wave banner wey carry "Palestine dey our hearts"