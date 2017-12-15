Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Di couple announce their engagement for November

Prince Harry of Wales and US actress Meghan Markle wedding go happen on Saturday 19 May 2018, Kensington Palace don announce.

Di couple wey confirm their engagement last month don say St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle na di venue of di wedding ceremony.

Di Royal Family of UK go pay for di wedding, including di service, music, flowers and reception.

Kensington Palace also confirm say di couple go dey with di Queen for Sandringham, during dis Christmas period.

Di wedding na on di same day wey dem go play FA Cup final, wey im brother Prince William suppose attend, as im be di FA president.