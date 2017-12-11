Image copyright Segun Awosanya/Facebook Image example Na Segun Awosanya wey start di #EndSARS protest for social media

Di popular #EndSARS protest wey shake social media after e torchlight di strong way di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of di Nigeria Police dey operate, don enter another level as e move comot from internet enter streets.

People march for states wey include Rivers, Lagos, Oyo, Delta and Abuja etc. to show support for di #EndSARS movement for Monday.

Di chief organiser, Segun Awosanya, tell BBC Pidgin say, ''EndSARS na about change wey di police suppose do, so if you no want change, e mean say you no get mind for Nigeria, e mean say you dey support something wey no pure.

''lf we get police wey be alpha and omega, beginning and di end, wey fit arrest, torture, kill anybody, anywhere without trial or due process, that na wahala, no be so?''

As di #EndSARS protest dey happen for some cities for Nigeria, #SupportSARS and #ReformSARS also don show face for places like Rivers .

People wey march, say dem stand with police gidigba for dia back with #SupportSARS and #ReformSARS banner.

Na di official Nigeria police Twitter first use #SupportSARS and #ReformSARS, but as things dey so, we no sure who dey in charge of dis campaign.

Di Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris bin chook mouth for di mata when di gbege reach level of be-careful for social media.

Im talk say dem don hear wetin Nigerians talk, and investigation go start into all di complain and cases wey people don come out to talk.

Oga Idris talk for statement say im don order make dem "reorganise SARS everywhere for di country quick-quick."

But as di protests don happen, e mean say Nigerians no too happy with wetin di police oga dey talk.

Image copyright Segun Awosanya/Facebook Image example People for social media don use #EndSARS more than 200,000 times to share dia stories

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Nigerians dey talk say, 'police no be your friend.'

Nigeria Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) sef put mouth for di mata when im talk say nobody big pass di law and government go deal with anybody wey dey do wetin im no suppose do.

Police Public Relations Officer na liability - NOPRIN

Di Nigeria Senate for Tuesday 5 December, order investigation on top human rights mata wey di people don claim say di Special Anti-Robbery Squad don do.

Senator Isah Misau, wey dey behind dis mata for senate say e dey urgent make dem chook eye for di wahala.