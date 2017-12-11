ENDSARS: Nigerians dey do I-no-gree on top police palava

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Nigeria Police Force

Di #ENDSARS campaign wey don catch fire for Nigeria social media don enter another level as people dey plan to do I-no-gree protest for plenty cities for di country.

Di protest go happen for cities like Abuja, wey be di country capital and Lagos wey be di commercial centre of Nigeria.

Na different civil society groups dey do joinbodi to organize di protest march to demand say make di Nigeria Police cancel di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Dis SARS na di government security force wey dey put eye on top crime matter for Nigeria.

Image copyright Www.citizengo.org Image example Di petition don dey trend for social media, and e give di government till 2018 to comot SARS.

Some Nigerians don tire sotay dem don begin sign online petition wey dem dey use take draw ear for government to cancel di special unit.

For social media, people don already talk plenty things on top how SARS dey harass people for no reason.

Nigeria: 'End SARS or we go protest'

Image example Over 200,000 people don use di #ENDSARS sign for social media

Segun Awosanya, wey be one of di people wey dey arrange di protest, tell BBC Pidgin say, '', lf we get police wey be alpha and omega, beginning and di end, wey fit arrest, torture, kill anybody, anywhere without due process, wahala dey.''

Di Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris bin chook mouth for di mata when di gbege reach level of be-careful for social media.

Im talk say dem don hear wetin Nigerians talk, and investigation go start into all di complain and cases wey people don come out to talk.

Oga Idris talk for statement say im don order make dem "reorganise SARS everywhere for di country quick-quick."

But as di protests go happen according to Segun Awosanya, fit mean say Nigerians no too gbadun wetin di police oga dey talk.

Dem no support media player for your device #ENDSARS: Nobody big pass law - Justice Minister

Nigeria Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami (SAN) sef put mouth for di mata when im talk say nobody big pass di law and government go deal with anybody wey dey do wetin im no suppose do.

Police Public Relations Officer na liability - NOPRIN

Another tori wey BBC Pidgin gather be say another campaign, #SupportSARS - wey we dey hear say police stand gidigba for dia back - don dey start.