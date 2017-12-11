See as celebs slay for 'Wedding Party 2' premiere

Di premiere of one of Africa biggest movie 'The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai' happen on Sunday for Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria.

Plenty celebrities like Adesua Etomi, Banky W and Sola Sobowale, wey act inside di film and other big-big Nigerian stars like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, AY and Toke Makinwa bring dia A-game come di red carpet.

All of dem wear Arabian attire according to di style of dressing wey dem choose for di event.

Image copyright @bankywellington Image example Musician and actor Banky W wear dis Sheikh attire

Image copyright @wofaifada Image example Online comedian Wofai Fada just be like Arabian princess inside dis outfit.

Image copyright @ebuka Image example Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu no disappoint im fans with dis Moroccan attire.

Image copyright @tokemakinwa Image example Toke Makinwa say na her inner Princess Jasmine she dey try bring out with dis outfit.

Image copyright @solasobowale Image example Double beta as Sola Sobowale show for red carpet with her pickin.

Image copyright @thebeverlynaya Image example Beverly Naya shock her fans with dis outfit.

Image copyright @patienceozokwo Image example Nollywood icon Patience Ozokwo no miss out for di event.

Life of celebrity no easy and of cos fans go always get plenty to talk. Some of di fans feel say na so-so Indian cloth most of di celebs wear instead of Arabian attire wey be di theme of di event.