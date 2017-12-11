See as celebs slay for 'Wedding Party 2' premiere

Di premiere of one of Africa biggest movie 'The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai' happen on Sunday for Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria.
Plenty celebrities like Adesua Etomi, Banky W and Sola Sobowale, wey act inside di film and other big-big Nigerian stars like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, AY and Toke Makinwa bring dia A-game come di red carpet.
All of dem wear Arabian attire according to di style of dressing wey dem choose for di event.
Life of celebrity no easy and of cos fans go always get plenty to talk. Some of di fans feel say na so-so Indian cloth most of di celebs wear instead of Arabian attire wey be di theme of di event.