Wetin Drake and Tekno dey cook?

Image copyright @teknoofficial Image example Tekno dey under Made Men Music Group record label.

Some pictures wey Nigerian superstar singer Tekno post on top social media show say im and US rapper Drake dey up to something.

Tekno bin post video for Snapchat where im dey party with Drake. Drake no waste time to post picture of Tekno inside Drake studio for im Insta story.

Tekno and Drake never make any official statement about wetin dem dey cook but some fans dey suggest say e fit be collabo.

Other fans feel say Drake fit don sign Tekno to im OVO Sound record label even though say e no dey clear how e wan take happen since Tekno currently dey signed to Made Men Music Group.

If any of wetin fans dey talk na true, e mean say dis go be di second Nigerian artiste wey Drake go work with after im One Dance collabo with Wizkid.