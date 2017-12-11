Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example PDP rule Nigeria from 1999 to 2015 when APC beat dem for election

"Im acid test na to first succeed to reconcile all leaders wey dey vex on top di process wey bring am to power for di party."

Na so one member for Peoples Democratic Party take react as Uche Secondus become National Chairman of Nigeria main opposition party.

62 year old Secondus wey take over from Senator Ahmed Markafi on Monday 11 December, use 200 votes to win di national chairman position for di party National Convention on Saturday for Abuja.

Before im win, di party don get plenty wahala after dem lose election as government party for 2015 when APC beat dem to second position.

Image copyright Uche Secondus Facebook Image example Uche Secondus na di first national leader wey di opposition PDP elect after dem lose election for 2015

Wetin those wey sabi think of Secondus as PDP chairman?

Former senator George Sekibo say, "im get experience, even sabi how to win election, our party get bright chance".

Senator Sekibo wey be PDP member tell our tori person Daniel Semeniworima say "Secondus na person wey don win plenty election before for all di post im don handle inside di party, so im no be learner."

Lelonu Nwibubasa wey sabi PDP politics say Secondus go "bring im experience to promote internal democracy, ensure justice, and fair play for all di matter wey concern di party."

Nwibubasa say "Secondus must do quick to be im own man and know say na him be di driver of di alternative political party."

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example APC comot PDP for office for 2015

Sam-Sam Jaja wey be board member for ruling Party APC say "nothing go change for PDP with Secondus, after all, im be di number two man (Deputy National Chairman) when PDP lose to our party for 2015".

Jaja say "I sabi am from before-before, im no be threat to APC, in fact im no get anything new to offer, e dey difficult for Chimpanzee to change im tricks."

As e be so now, na wait people go dey wait to see whether PDP don bounce back ahead of di 2019 general elections for Nigeria.

Uche Secondus fit carry dem pass dia current position as second party for di country?